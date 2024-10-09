Reliant Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up 3.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $593.75 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $598.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.33, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

