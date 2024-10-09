Reliant Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000. T-Mobile US comprises 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,962,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $932,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $211.17 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $212.24. The firm has a market cap of $247.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

