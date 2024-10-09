Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

Shares of XOM opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

