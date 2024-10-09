Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Down 7.7 %
MARK opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
