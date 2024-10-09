Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark Trading Down 7.7 %

MARK opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Remark Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.