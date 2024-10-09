Get alerts:

On October 4, 2024, Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Delaware corporation, successfully finalized its merger with other entities as part of the Agreement and Plan of Merger. This merger resulted in Reneo changing its name to “OnKure Therapeutics, Inc.” The merger involved Reneo effecting a reverse stock split of its issued common stock, changing its name, and reclassifying its common stock. Legacy OnKure, the entity merged with both Radiate Merger Sub I and II, became the surviving company, forming the Combined Company.

The transactions also included subscription agreements where investors collectively purchased shares of Class A Common Stock of OnKure for around $65.0 million. The Combined Company now has approximately 12,652,811 shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding, with trading commencing under the ticker symbol ‘OKUR’ on the Nasdaq Stock Market on October 7, 2024.

The new entity, OnKure Therapeutics, Inc., is focused on developing precision oncology therapies, especially targeting specific mutations responsible for driving cancers, such as PI3Kα mutations. Their lead product candidate, OKI-219, is currently in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial for advanced solid tumors.

The company disclosed its financials, indicating significant research and development costs, primarily in clinical trials and manufacturing. In the face of substantial cumulative losses, the entity had an accumulated deficit of $125.7 million as of June 30, 2024.

Looking ahead, OnKure acknowledged the need for additional capital to fund ongoing operations and future development activities, embodying a strong commitment to advancing its product candidates and commercialization efforts.

The audited financial statements, unaudited financial statements, pro forma financial information, as well as the risks outlined in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus provide a comprehensive insight into OnKure Therapeutics, Inc.’s financial standing and future plans.

