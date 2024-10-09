Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 358.20 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 359.20 ($4.70), with a volume of 10549295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364.20 ($4.77).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 465 ($6.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.46) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.54) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of £8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,207.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 439.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 442.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,625.00%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

