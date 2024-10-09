Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 940976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

