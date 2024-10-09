Request Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Request has a total market capitalization of $73.18 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008369 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,783.48 or 0.99994511 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09634671 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,193,357.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

