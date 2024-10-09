Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for HF Sinclair (DINO)

HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/7/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,373. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

