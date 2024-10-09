Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1689000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Resolute Resources Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -2.56.
Resolute Resources Company Profile
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
