Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 197,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 60,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$18.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

