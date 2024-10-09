Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RVNC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

