Reviewing Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed -36.60% -33.78% -14.01%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 6.20 -$130,000.00 $0.01 69.50 S&W Seed $68.68 million 0.14 $14.41 million ($0.59) -0.37

This table compares Grown Rogue International and S&W Seed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

S&W Seed has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. S&W Seed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grown Rogue International and S&W Seed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A S&W Seed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats S&W Seed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

