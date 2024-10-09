Reviewing iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iClick Interactive Asia Group and CrowdStrike, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CrowdStrike 1 6 33 2 2.86

CrowdStrike has a consensus price target of $325.44, indicating a potential upside of 11.07%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group N/A N/A N/A CrowdStrike 4.84% 8.44% 3.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of CrowdStrike shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and CrowdStrike”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $133.22 million 0.24 -$38.69 million N/A N/A CrowdStrike $3.52 billion 20.28 $89.33 million $0.53 552.85

CrowdStrike has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns. It also provides SaaS+X enterprise solutions comprising data analytics SaaS tools and services; intelligent enterprise customer relationship management SaaS tools and services; establishment and operation of client private domains; and smart retail tools and services. The company sells its products through sales contracts with marketers, marketing agencies, or other merchants, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

