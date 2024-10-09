Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 5.1 %

RVMD opened at $49.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $449,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,638.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $449,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,638.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,865 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.