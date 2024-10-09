Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RYTM. JMP Securities began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,525. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,919.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,525. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,033 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

