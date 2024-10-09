RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.06 and traded as high as C$19.79. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$19.44, with a volume of 897,168 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on REI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.13.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20 and a beta of 1.31.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

