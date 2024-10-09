RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.80. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 1,502,514 shares.
RLX Technology Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.92.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
