RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.80. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 1,502,514 shares.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.92.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 7,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RLX Technology by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

