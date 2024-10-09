Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,348 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $35,488.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,194,111.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HGTY opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.33 and a beta of 0.79. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hagerty by 21.2% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

