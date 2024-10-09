Robert Millner Acquires 37,500 Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 37,500 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$35.29 ($23.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,323,187.50 ($894,045.61).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Robert Millner purchased 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$34.78 ($23.50) per share, with a total value of A$3,477,500.00 ($2,349,662.16).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Final dividend of $0.51. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.84%.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

