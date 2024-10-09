Robert W. Baird Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $65.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Terex Trading Up 1.4 %

Terex stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21. Terex has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Terex by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Terex by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

