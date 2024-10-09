Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 250,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $5,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00.
- On Monday, August 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00.
Robinhood Markets Trading Up 9.8 %
Shares of HOOD stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.73 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after buying an additional 112,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after buying an additional 193,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after buying an additional 825,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
