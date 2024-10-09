Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after buying an additional 1,218,317 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $279,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,057,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,275. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,227,389 shares of company stock valued at $24,238,940. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

