Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 98.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 27,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,198,192.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,068.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,341 shares of company stock worth $32,788,526 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

