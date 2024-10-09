ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.40 and last traded at $56.72. Approximately 62,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 70,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.