Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,700.23 or 0.04457012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $829,422.74 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 492,095 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 492,240.61486093. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,732.53699632 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $2,344,627.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

