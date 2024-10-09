Rockingstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.4% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $128.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 105.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

