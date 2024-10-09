Rockingstone Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $262.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $264.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

