Rockingstone Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rockingstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,574,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 528,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

