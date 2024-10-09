Rockingstone Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.3% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

