Rockingstone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Boeing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of BA stock opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.83. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $149.49 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

