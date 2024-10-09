Rockingstone Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,877,000 after buying an additional 212,614 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,590,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 14,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $120.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

