Rockingstone Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 10,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $247,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.3% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $15,992,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $608.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $611.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.20.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

