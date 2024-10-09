Rockingstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 116,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

