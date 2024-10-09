Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Reports Compliance with Nasdaq Stockholders’ Equity Requirement

Get alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. recently addressed its compliance status with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The company’s latest 8-K filing revealed key details surrounding its efforts to maintain compliance with Nasdaq regulations.

On October 8, 2024, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory disclosed that the company had received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on July 19, 2024, indicating non-compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement prescribed under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A). This particular rule necessitates companies listed on the Nasdaq Global Market to uphold a stockholders’ equity of at least $10,000,000.

The deficiency letter highlighted that as of May 31, 2024, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory reported stockholders’ equity of $9,018,000, falling short of the stipulated requirement. Following this disclosure, the company was granted a 45-day window, until September 2, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance.

In response to the compliance issue, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory initiated the sale of 1,250,000 shares of its common stock for $2,187,500, as outlined in a previous 8-K filing on August 7, 2024. The company believes that this transaction successfully brings it back into alignment with the Stockholders’ Equity Requirement as of the date of the current 8-K filing.

Moving forward, Nasdaq will continue to monitor Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s adherence to the Stockholders’ Equity Requirement. Failing to demonstrate compliance with this requirement in the future could potentially expose the company to delisting consequences.

The current 8-K filing also contains forward-looking statements detailing the company’s expectations and plans. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory encourages cautious consideration when interpreting these statements, emphasizing the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with future projections.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to review the full details provided in the 8-K filing on the company’s compliance strategies and the potential impact of non-compliance on its listing status.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory remains committed to upholding regulatory standards while navigating the evolving business landscape that includes factors like consumer trends, competition dynamics, and regulatory environments.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s 8K filing here.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also