Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after acquiring an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Roku by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $784,160. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

