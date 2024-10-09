Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.20 and last traded at $77.10. 518,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,466,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

