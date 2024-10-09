Rollbit Coin (RLB) Price Hits $0.0739

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $182.73 million and $825,945.09 worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Rollbit Coin alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00256700 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin was first traded on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,474,192,460 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,474,192,460 with 2,666,952,570.3779335 in circulation. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.07858712 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $1,184,059.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rollbit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rollbit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rollbit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.