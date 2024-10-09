Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Trading 4.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 966,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 298,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

Roquefort Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.

