Roth Capital Weighs in on McEwen Mining Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$64.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.14 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 46.63%.

McEwen Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

About McEwen Mining

Shares of MUX stock opened at C$13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.72. The stock has a market cap of C$700.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.45. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.05 and a 12 month high of C$17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

