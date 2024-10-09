Roth Capital Weighs in on McEwen Mining Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$64.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.14 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 46.63%.
McEwen Mining Stock Down 0.4 %
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McEwen Mining
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.