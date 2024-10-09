Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,957 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,712. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $245.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

