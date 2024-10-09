Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 873 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $189.33. The company had a trading volume of 92,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,767. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $191.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.