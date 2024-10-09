Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,748,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 263,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 154,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 3,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,542. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

