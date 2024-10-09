Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.80. 94,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,009. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $120.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

