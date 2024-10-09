Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $145.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,853. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.80.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

