Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 23,289 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.22. 28,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,188. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

