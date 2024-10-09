Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,383. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

