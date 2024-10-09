Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $260.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,891. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.71 and its 200 day moving average is $242.36. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $260.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

