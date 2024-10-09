Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 262,705 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,705 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,950 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,405,891. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

