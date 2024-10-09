Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 28,030 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $200,097,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,552 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,655,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,582 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,732,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,398,000 after purchasing an additional 773,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,907,000 after buying an additional 536,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,934. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

